'Super hyped for the weekend': Dreamville concertgoers arrive in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dreamville weekend is finally here and many concertgoers kicked off the celebrations at a pre-party Friday night in the Warehouse District.

Various acts performed for the crowd and hundreds of people waited three hours in line to grab new gear at a Dreamville pop-up shop.

"I'm super hyped for the weekend. This is my third time going to Dreamville fest," said Charlotte resident Matt Coulter.

"Just hopped on a flight down," New York resident Jervaun Higgs said.

"It feels like a totally different vibe that we would never have without Dreamville coming," said Raleigh resident Terry Mangum.

Usher, Drake and J. Cole are drawing in tens of thousands of people. Some concertgoers driving more than 10 hours to attend the event.

Weather could impact the party Saturday.

Fans are ready to roll with whatever happens.

"I was going to be out there rain or shine anyway," said Durham resident Jared Vanhook.

"I'll have a little poncho," said Durham resident Rutendo Mukelabai.

The City of Raleigh says it's working with concert organizers and has a backup plan for inclement weather.

"We're gonna show up either way, there's so many people here excited for it," said Coulter.

Locals, in particular, say Dreamville is so much more than a concert.

They're proud a Fayetteville native is putting Raleigh on the map as a music destination and that the event is pumping millions of dollars into the economy.

"Using local vendors and giving back to the city, I think it's really something great he's doing with his platform," said Mukelabai.

