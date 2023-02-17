North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles looking to lower wait times in offices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is making some changes to decrease wait times at its 115 driver's license offices across the state.

Beginning on May 1, appointments will only be available in the mornings through 11 a.m. After noon, all customer services will be provided on a walk-in basis.

"We've heard from the public that they want more walk-in availability, so that's what we're aiming to deliver," said NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.

A new feature will also soon be available online to show the public the current estimated wait time at driver's license offices.

Starting in June, some offices in areas including Raleigh North, Durham South, and Fayetteville West will offer hours on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information visit the NCDMV website.

