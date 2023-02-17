WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
SOCIETY

North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles looking to lower wait times in offices

WTVD logo
Friday, February 17, 2023 1:01AM
NC DMV looking to lower wait times in offices
EMBED <>More Videos

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is making some changes to decrease wait times at its 115 drivers license offices across the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is making some changes to decrease wait times at its 115 driver's license offices across the state.

Beginning on May 1, appointments will only be available in the mornings through 11 a.m. After noon, all customer services will be provided on a walk-in basis.

"We've heard from the public that they want more walk-in availability, so that's what we're aiming to deliver," said NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.

A new feature will also soon be available online to show the public the current estimated wait time at driver's license offices.

Starting in June, some offices in areas including Raleigh North, Durham South, and Fayetteville West will offer hours on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information visit the NCDMV website.

RELATED: DMV: Beware of fake emails targeting N.C. drivers for their money

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW