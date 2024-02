Fayetteville man wins half a million from a scratch-off lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man won a 500,000 cash prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

James Battle bought the ticket from the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

He ended up taking home $357,503 after state and federal tax withholdings.