escaped prisoner

Third offender who walked away in October found in Roanoke Rapids, prison officials say

Michael Coburn (North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) and who walked away from his transitional housing nearly a month ago has been found.

Officers from the Department of Public Safety's Special Operations and Intelligence Unit captured Michael Coburn at 5 p.m. Monday in Roanoke Rapids.

Coburn, 57, who left his Rocky Mount housing location October 6, was serving a sentence for felony possessing stolen goods and had a projected release date of October 3, 2021.

He will be charged with escape and returned to prison.

Extending the Limits of Confinement allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to prison.

Two other offenders who also walked away from the ELC program were previously captured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountraleighncinmatesnorth carolina newsraleigh newsescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESCAPED PRISONER
2 of 3 offenders who walked away back in custody, prison officials say
Police look for Wake prison offender who left job assignment in Apex
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Convicted murderer escapes juvenile detention in Virginia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Voting on Election Day in NC? What you need to know
Alamance Sheriff's Office responds after using pepper spray at march
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
Special flu vaccine designed to boost immune response in seniors
What you need to know about the race for Lt. governor in NC
Small plane that took off in NC crashes in NY, killing 3
Show More
Campaigns, advocacy groups make final push in swing state NC
LATEST: 3 Wake County schools report COVID-19 cases
Voter Intimidation: What to look out for on Election Day
Durham man arrested in child abuse, murder of 16-month-old girl
NC loses 50 polling locations between 2016 and 2020 elections
More TOP STORIES News