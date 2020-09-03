Community & Events

The North Carolina Museum of Art set to reopen with restrictions

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh is getting ready to welcome guests back as part of Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 2.5 reopening plan.

Under the governor's plan, museums are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity for social distancing. The museum will reopen to the public September 9 with safety restrictions in place.

Museum gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the North Carolina Museum of Art," Director Valerie Hillings said. "Through the collection and exhibitions, we aim to take our visitors on a journey across time and place, offering the comfort of old favorites and the excitement of new discoveries. Our top priority is keeping visitors and staff safe through expanded measures that encourage social distancing and follow state safety guidelines."

Admittance is free, but you have to book a timed ticket to gain entry for a no-touch experience.

A face mask is also required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighartmuseums
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescue crews find body of girl swept away in Smithfield floodwaters
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
CDC halts evictions: What it means for renters, property owners?
NC Senate passes $1.1B COVID-19 relief package
LATEST: NC launches no-cost COVID-19 testing program
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Army Secretary tours Fort Bragg housing, promises solutions
Show More
President Trump to visit Winston-Salem next Tuesday
WATCH: President Trump's full remarks in Wilmington, NC
NC playgrounds preparing to swing into Phase 2.5
Raleigh girl shaves head to help children with cancer
Meredith College credits app for low COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News