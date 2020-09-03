The North Carolina Museum of Art set to reopen with restrictions

Under the governor's plan, museums are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity for social distancing. The museum will reopen to the public September 9 with safety restrictions in place.
Museum gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We’ve missed you. The NCMA will welcome visitors back to the Museum galleries Wednesday, September 9, with updated hours, required free timed tickets, and new safety procedures. Reserve your free timed ticket for a no-touch experience at https://t.co/bTTjJ8JulB. pic.twitter.com/sy3jAAX2g4— NC Museum of Art (@ncartmuseum) September 2, 2020
"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the North Carolina Museum of Art," Director Valerie Hillings said. "Through the collection and exhibitions, we aim to take our visitors on a journey across time and place, offering the comfort of old favorites and the excitement of new discoveries. Our top priority is keeping visitors and staff safe through expanded measures that encourage social distancing and follow state safety guidelines."
Admittance is free, but you have to book a timed ticket to gain entry for a no-touch experience.
A face mask is also required.