'February One' Monument honors legacy of NC A&T Four, lives on today: 'Legacy of change'

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The legacy of the four brave North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University students who organized a sit-in at a local lunch counter, F.W. Woolworth, during segregation lives on.

According to the chancellor, the "February One" monument is the most photographed figure on campus. The 15-foot sculpture honors the four students more than 60 years after their peaceful demonstration.

The legacy of the A & T four is not lost on Aidan Palmer. The sophomore student walked through the original Woolworths building with ABC11. It is now known as the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. The counter and seats are original as they were more than 60 years ago.

"Being here, we're able to rejoice in the victory that comes from this place," said Palmer. "It's almost a feeling of sadness, but a feeling of triumph as well. Sadness because these people had to go through such an obstacle that we don't have to go through."

Students like him and Levi Burks proudly carry the torch of the A & T four. She hopes to be a public interest attorney one day that advocates for underserved communities.

"A legacy of change being someone who sees something in the community or society that you don't like and wanting to fix it and taking action yourself. Just find a way to make a way," said Burks.

Aggies like Palmer and Burks remain inspired, drawing strength from the "February One" monument. The man behind the sculpture was honored for his work earlier this month. In 2002, James Barnhill completed the 15-foot bronze sculpture and left it rough in texture to provide character.

"So my father is the second from the left. The tallest one with the ROTC hat on," said Frank McCain Jr, pointing at the monument. "It's breathtaking. You know my father is no longer here, but I can ride by at any time and have a conversation with him."

McCain is proud to be his father's namesake. He later followed in his dad's footsteps of attending the HBCU. On February 1, 1960, these student's act of bravery sparked a student-led movement for civil rights. It ultimately led to the desegregation of Woolworths.

"I'm very proud of them and I am thankful for the movement They created," he said.