State budget deal reached, GOP leaders say, but it won't include casino funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Republican leaders announced Tuesday night that the GOP-controlled General Assembly had reached an agreement on a state budget.

The plan does not include funding for casinos.

The nearly $30 billion spending plan will advance for votes in the State Senate and House.

House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, called a news conference Tuesday evening to announce the agreement.

Our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer obtained a draft of the budget on Monday night. It shows a 7% raise for most teachers and state employees over two years and a reduction in the personal income tax rate to 3.99% by 2025.

