Weekday Lunch Pass Program returns to 2023 North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lunch passes are returning to the 2023 North Carolina State Fair.

The passes will be available on weekdays after 11:30 a.m. when entering through Gate 9 off Trinity Road or Gate 1 off Hillsborough Street to purchase a pass.

You can purchase a lunch card for $10 cash and it must be returned by 1:30 p.m. to the gate you entered in order to receive your $10 cash refund.

Fair food is not included in the lunch passes and must be purchased separately. The pass is not available on weekends.

Advanced sales for tickets to the NC State Fair are open until Oct. 12 and they allow you to save a little bit of money. Adult admission tickets cost $10, ages 6-12 cost $5. Those same tickets bought the day of your trip will cost $13 and $7 respectively.

The North Carolina State Fair begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 22.

