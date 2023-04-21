North Carolina State Highway Patrol unveils new helicopter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is getting more eyes in the sky.

The agency unveiled a Bell 429 helicopter, the newest addition to its aviation fleet Thursday during a ceremony in Raleigh.

The celebration happened at the State Highway Patrol Aviation Hanger on East Tryon Road.

The NCSHP said the helicopter will further expand the Patrol's mission of saving lives across the state utilizing aviation assets.

"As our state continues to grow and thrive, we as an agency must continue to possess the tools needed to positively support our agency's lifesaving mission," said Colonel Johnson, commander of the SHP. "We are extremely proud of what this helicopter will be able to do not just for our agency, but in support of our partner agencies across the state."

The helicopter is expected to be fully operational in the coming weeks, NCSHP said.