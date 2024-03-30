NC State Highway trooper pulls 2 people from fiery crash in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were taken to the hospital in serious condition after a fiery crash on Friday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper who was on patrol in Sampson County found a vehicle that had driven off the road and hit a tree. The trooper then saw the vehicle's engine compartment was on fire, broke one window, and attempted to break a second window.

That is when the trooper pulled two people inside the car out to safety. A third person inside the vehicle was able to escape on their own.

All three people were flown to trauma centers for treatment.

Troopers said an investigation found that the vehicle was driving on Rabbit Street when the driver lost control and drove off the road. The vehicle then went through a field before hitting a tree.

Troopers said speed was a factor in the crash.