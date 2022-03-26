UNC fans flock to Franklin Street bars and restaurants for Sweet Sixteen game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Joey Misita is sticking to his Buffalo chicken sandwich.It's the good luck charm for this UNC-Chapel Hill junior."Every time I eat this, something good happens the rest of the night," he said.Joey was watching the UNC-UCLA game at Four Corners on Friday night on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.He and his friends were lucky enough to snag a table. The line to get in was long, enough hours before tip off."It's electric," Joey said. "We're all waiting to get activated."Others started their Sweet Sixteen nights at Top of the Hill including members of UNC's Field Hockey team."This is my first year here, and when they beat Duke at the end of the regular season, we got to rush Franklin so it was super special and now we have the tournament," said Alli Meethan, a sophomore.Ken Bryant dined on the patio with friends.He was in Chapel Hill for the last North Carolina championship and regrets not going to Franklin Street.He and his wife moved to Chapel Hill in 2016 from New Jersey."I've always been a Carolina fan even up north," Bryant said. "Being able to see them down here, cheer for them and be here when they won was awesome."Bars and restaurants said the tourney has meant huge business.All are hoping for another Duke-UNC matchup in the Final Four in New Orleans.