Sports

UNC fans flock to Franklin Street bars and restaurants for Sweet Sixteen game

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UNC fans flock to Franklin Street bars and restaurants

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Joey Misita is sticking to his Buffalo chicken sandwich.

It's the good luck charm for this UNC-Chapel Hill junior.

"Every time I eat this, something good happens the rest of the night," he said.

Joey was watching the UNC-UCLA game at Four Corners on Friday night on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

He and his friends were lucky enough to snag a table. The line to get in was long, enough hours before tip off.

"It's electric," Joey said. "We're all waiting to get activated."

Others started their Sweet Sixteen nights at Top of the Hill including members of UNC's Field Hockey team.

"This is my first year here, and when they beat Duke at the end of the regular season, we got to rush Franklin so it was super special and now we have the tournament," said Alli Meethan, a sophomore.

Ken Bryant dined on the patio with friends.

He was in Chapel Hill for the last North Carolina championship and regrets not going to Franklin Street.

He and his wife moved to Chapel Hill in 2016 from New Jersey.

"I've always been a Carolina fan even up north," Bryant said. "Being able to see them down here, cheer for them and be here when they won was awesome."

Bars and restaurants said the tourney has meant huge business.

All are hoping for another Duke-UNC matchup in the Final Four in New Orleans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillbarrestaurantunc tar heels
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sinkhole keeps Morrisville road closed for 3 years
North Carolina moves into Elite Eight with 71-66 win against UCLA
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
2 people taken to hospital in Johnston County small plane crash
90-year-old veteran fights to save his cows, could face charges
Census estimates Johnston County 3rd-fastest growing in NC
Raleigh sees nation's largest dip in houses for sale
Show More
Raleigh police data shows spike in crime on Glenwood South
Dreamville Festival returning, bringing thousands to Raleigh
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Raleigh neighborhood votes to rename neighborhood with ties to slavery
More TOP STORIES News