North Carolina Theatre files for bankruptcy, suspends rest of 2024 season

Friday, February 23, 2024 6:45PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Theatre announced today that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is suspending the remainder of the 2024 season.

The theatre is located within the Martin Marietta Performing Arts Center in downtown Raleigh.

The NCT Board of Directors and staff said they made efforts to secure additional funding, including re-scaled production to bring down expenses. However, because of the impact of the pandemic, it was not enough.

As a part of the reorganization plan, NCT is trying to secure substantial public funding to supplement its funding from ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations.

During the reorganization, the day-to-day operations of the NCT Conservatory will continue.

NCT has been Raleigh's largest professional theatre company for 40 years.

