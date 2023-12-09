WATCH LIVE

Semi-truck slams into parked car in Sampson County

Saturday, December 9, 2023 10:20PM
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a semi-truck crashed into a parked car in Sampson County.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 9100 block of NC Highway 24 near Roseboro. Officials said a U.S. postal service semi hit a Nissan that was stopped on the road knocking it down an embankment and into the yard of a home. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the Nissan was in the travel lane with all of the vehicle's lights off. The driver of the semi-truck attempted to avoid the car but was not successful.

The driver of the Nissan's condition has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

