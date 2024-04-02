Severe weather risk Wednesday with chance of isolated tornado

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather east of Raleigh Wednesday, and a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe storms for the Triangle and west.

Scattered showers and storms will develop Wednesday morning and into early afternoon with the next cold front.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is possible.

A shower may linger into the evening, but we'll see clearing skies beyond that point as drier air rushes in on west winds gusting to around 25 mph.

Thursday looks to be downright refreshing, with highs around 60 and a cool breeze continuing through the day.

Similar conditions are likely this weekend, with highs near 60 through Saturday with a system tracking north of the region. Temps will climb into the low to mid 70s early next week.