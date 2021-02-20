North Carolina woman among 6 people affiliated with Oath Keepers indicted for storming US Capitol in January

Authorities said the six individuals were arrested and charged in federal court for conspiring to obstruct the United States Congress's certification of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election results, among other charges.
- Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Florida, was arrested on Monday in Tampa, Florida.
- Kelly Meggs, 52, and Connie Meggs, 59, both of Dunnellon, Florida, were arrested on Wednesday in Ocala, Florida.
- Laura Steele, 52, of Thomasville, North Carolina, was arrested on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, both of Morrow, Ohio, were arrested Thursday.
These six people were added as co-defendants to a superseding indictment filed Friday.
According to the indictment, Kelly and Connie Meggs, Young, Steele and Sandra Parker donned paramilitary gear and joined in a military-style "stack" formation that marched up the east side of the Capitol, breached the door and stormed the building.
All defendants were charged with one count of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 371, that is, to corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede an official proceeding, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1512(c)(2); one count of depredation against federal government property, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1361; and unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, or violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752(a). The indictment also charges Bennie Parker and Caldwell with obstructing the investigation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(1).
According to the superseding indictment, Kelly Meggs is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, of which Connie Meggs, Young, and Steele also are alleged to be members.
The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ's National Security Division with assistance from the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Middle District of Florida, the Middle District of North Carolina, and the Southern District of Ohio. The superseding indictment is the result of an ongoing investigation by the FBI's Washington Field Office, Jacksonville Field Office, Tampa Field Office, Charlotte Field Office and Cincinnati Field Office.
The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at www.tips.fbi.gov.
