Fire destroys 5 units at Chatham County elementary school

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Classes went on as normal Monday at North Chatham Elementary School after five of its mobile classrooms caught fire Sunday.The fire broke out overnight and destroyed the five units. No one was hurt.Investigators are still trying to find out the cause.The fire burned for several hours before an employee -- driving by -- noticed the damage.Surveillance footage, which has since been turned over to investigators , appears to show nothing more than an orange glow where the fire was burning.Some students were moved to different spaces in the main building Monday.The school had counselors on campus Monday to assist staff and students as needed."The students today did remarkably well. They are very resilient," said Nancy Wykle of the Chatham County School District. "They were sad, some of them. Some of them were concerned if their classroom was affected in the mobile units. But once I think they figured out their classroom was OK, and they talked to their teachers, I think everything was fine."The school district said the units lost were used for elective classes, staff offices and storage."We are so glad no one was injured," said Principal Emily Bivins. "We want to put our families' minds at ease that this will not affect the safety of our school or our learning environment. We appreciate our community's support as we move forward from this."