Raleigh fire leaves four people without a home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least four people are without a home after an accidental fire at an apartment building in north Raleigh.

Video shows significant damage to the home on Seclusion Court that is near Lynn Road and Ray Road.

Raleigh Fire Department says about 25% of the building is damaged and it took more than 30 firefighters to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.