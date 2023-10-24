Northern High School lockdown lifted following unfounded reports of student bringing gun to campus

Initial reports suggested there was a student who had a weapon on campus, but officials have not been able to confirm those reports at this time.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Northern High School in Durham went on lockdown briefly due to reports of a student who had a weapon on campus.

Durham County Sheriff's Office received the reports and notified the school. School officials immediately put the school on lockdown as deputies began their investigation.

Investigations said they never found a gun and did not detain or arrest anyone.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene during the lockdown to find a relatively calm campus. There were a couple law enforcement cars parked out front of the school. No other law enforcement activity was seen on or around the campus.

The school went on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. The lockdown was lifted around 11:45 a.m.

Northern High School is the newest school in Durham Public Schools. It's new location, just off North Roxboro Street and Wellington Drive, opened earlier this year after some last-minute delays.

Last month, the school went on lockdown due to a fight where a 16-year-old boy stabbed another student. That happened just weeks after the school opened.

Nearly 1,500 students attend Northern High School.