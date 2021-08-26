video game

Gamers camp out for chance to buy coveted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics card

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It looks like Black Friday but it's a Thursday in August.

"So, I was here at 2 a.m. so it was about ... what time is it? I haven't even checked," said Brian Hurtado.

And Hurtado wasn't even close to the first person in line. People started lining up at the Cary Crossroads Best Buy on Tuesday afternoon, all waiting to snag an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card.

"It's really hard to get your hands on one and there's scalpers selling them for thousands of dollars," said Ali Fahmy, who also waited in line.

The coveted card enhances graphics for gamers or other applications on your PC. And it'll cost you a pretty penny, more than $1,000.

"Well he's been searching for a card for a really long time. Made some bids," Heather Greenbaum said of her son.

Dorian Greenbaum added: "The 1060 is kind of the lower end, but I guess I'll take that,"

Only 150 lucky shoppers walked out with the prize. But for those who walked out with a bag in hand, it was worth the wait.

"Tired, tired of waiting. It's hot. I've been waiting outside all day. But I'm excited. I can't wait to get home and try it out," Hurtado said.

Only three Best Buy stores in the state received the graphics card; other than Cary, Fayetteville had the only store in central North Carolina to get some of the limited stock.
