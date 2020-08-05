National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Bertie County, killing 2

At least seven people are dead after Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the east coast. The storm hit land at Ocean Isle Beach on Monday night around 11 p.m. as a category 1 hurricane. By 6 a.m., it was out of North Carolina, moving north into Virginia.
Two were killed in Bertie County when an EF-3 tornado took out a mobile home park. The sheriff identified the victims Wednesday as Randolph Harold, 62, and Leitha Edwards, 52.
Gov. Roy Cooper toured the damage in Bertie County, speaking to residents and first responders.
"I'm certainly sorry for what's happened here to you," Cooper said. "We're going to see what we can do to help."
Cooper said he and other leaders would work hard to bring in both federal and state assistance for the residents who lost their homes in the tornado and may need medical assistance after the storm.
"To see the devastation and the power of the winds is just stunning," Cooper said.
The National Weather Service will also survey the area to gather how strong the tornado was. In the nearby Cedar Landing community, roads were blocked and businesses suffered property damage.
Some Bertie County residents will be allowed back to their homes Wednesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper said President Donald Trump pledged to send federal assistance for the storm clean up. Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said once local officials are able to complete disaster assessments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be able to determine whether to issue a federal disaster declaration.