Oberlin's Trailblazers: First in the School Integration Fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The extraordinary history of Raleigh's Oberlin Village is being put in the spotlight with a special event Thursday, February 15.

The event is designed to honor the five students who integrated Daniels Junior High in September of 1961.

Those young students became known as "The Daniels Five."

This big moment in the city's history will be marked with an event called "Oberlin's Trailblazers: First in the School Integration Fire."

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Oberlin Magnet Middle School's Auditorium.

