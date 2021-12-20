'Busy middle finger': Hilarious, irreverent obituary pays tribute to Fayetteville woman

Renay Mandel Corren was evidently one impressive force of nature.
One of her sons, Andy, wrote an irreverent , biting, awe-inspiring tribute to his mother that was published online on The Fayetteville Observer on Dec. 15.
Since then, it has been the talk of the town...and in fact, the talk of much of the country.
"I wanted to make sure that everywhere that she has friends and a friend group and cousins got the news that this great old scoundrel has left us," Andy said.
Corren was born in McKeesport, Pennslyvania, but during her 84 years of life she also lived in Fayetteville and Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and Miami, Florida.
If her obituary is to be believed, she undoubtedly left a permanent mark on all of those places.
"A more disrespectful, trash-reading, talking and watching woman in North Carolina, Florida or Texas was not to be found," the obituary reads. She played cards like a shark, bowled and played cribbage like a pro, and laughed with the boys until the wee hours, long after the last pin dropped."
Corren's family is planning a celebration of life party in Fayetteville on May 10--which would've been her 85th birthday. The party will be at the local bowling alley where she loved to hang out and gamble.
"Her story, as funny as it is, is really a story about resilience--and a busy middle finger," Andy joked.