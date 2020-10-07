We have the power to end bullying

Did you know...
- 1 out of 5 kids is bullied.
- Depending on the age group, up to 34% of students say they have been digitally harassed.
- 9 out of 10 LGBT students experienced harassment at school.
- 5.4 Million students miss at least 1 day of class per month for fear of bullies.
One of the ways we can all help in the fight against bullying is by speaking up about equality, inclusivity, and diversity.
You can also join us on October 15 for Spirit Day. Simply wear purple to show your support for LGBTQ+ youth and take a stand against bullying. You can encourage your friends and family to do the same! For more ideas on how to support Spirit Day, learn more at glaad.org/spiritday.