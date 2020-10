We have the power to end bullying

1 out of 5 kids is bullied.

Depending on the age group, up to 34% of students say they have been digitally harassed.

9 out of 10 LGBT students experienced harassment at school.

5.4 Million students miss at least 1 day of class per month for fear of bullies.

We are living through an unprecedented time right now but there's one thing we can all agree on: Kindness matters more than ever. Join ABC11 and the Walt Disney Television Group as we express gratitude, empathy, and consideration for those in our community who are fighting the virus and fighting for the issues that matter to them. The Choose Kindness campaign will encourage kids, families, and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying, be a witness to those who need it, and stand up for others.Did you know...One of the ways we can all help in the fight against bullying is by speaking up about equality, inclusivity, and diversity.You can also join us on October 15 for Spirit Day. Simply wear purple to show your support for LGBTQ+ youth and take a stand against bullying. You can encourage your friends and family to do the same! For more ideas on how to support Spirit Day, learn more at glaad.org/spiritday