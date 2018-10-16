Off-duty Fayetteville officer injured during shootout

Officials are investigating after an off-duty officer was injured during a shootout late Monday night.

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating after an off-duty officer was injured during a shootout late Monday night.

The shooting happened after 11 p.m. near Minnie Hill Road and Dunn Road.

Officers are not sure what led up to the incident; however, they told ABC11 crews a shootout ensued between the officer and a suspect.



Police are unsure who fired first.

Authorities told ABC11 crews on scene that the officer, who was seriously injured, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, which is where the suspect is also recovering.

Their identities have not been released.
