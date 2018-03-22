RALEIGH NEWS

Off-duty Raleigh cop arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Johnston County

EMBED </>More Videos

An off-duty Raleigh police officer has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. (Credit: Johnston County authorities)

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
An off-duty Raleigh police officer has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol said Meredith Sherian, 42, was pulled over around 2 a.m. Saturday on Cleveland Road, in Johnston County, for speeding.

During the traffic stop, Sherian was given a field sobriety test after the trooper suspected that she was driving while impaired.

She was arrested and taken to the Johnson County courthouse where authorities said she refused to take a breathalyzer.

After her refusal, the trooper filed a warrant for a blood test, which was sent off for testing.

Sherian was charged with driving while under the influence and speeding - 55 in a 45 mph zone.

She was released on a $1,500 bond pending an April 25 court date.

Police said she's been with the department since 2005.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestdwipolice officerjohnston county newsraleigh newsJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News