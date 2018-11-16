Officials: Initial investigation shows Cary mosque fire was 'accidental'

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --A mosque being built at the Islamic Association of Cary caught fire Friday morning.
Officials say the initial investigation shows that the fire was started accidentally. No evidence has surfaced that shows that the fire was started intentionally.
The mosque is near the intersection of West Chatham Street and Old Apex Road.
The fire started on the first floor, and workers said a window on the ground level had been broken.
"We were concerned about it...since the Pittsburgh synagogue incident, because there are a lot of copycat people," Islamic Association of Cary Presiden Shakil Ahmed said.
"We were concerned about it...since the Pittsburgh synagogue incident, because there are a lot of copycat people," Islamic Association of Cary Presiden Shakil Ahmed said.
"There's extensive damage . . . The fire ate up everything except metal." A mosque leader just went inside to access damage.
There was extensive damage. The fire "ate up everything except metal."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with rebuild efforts.
First ATF agent arriving on scene. The feds are coming in to help investigate morning fire at Cary mosque.