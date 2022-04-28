olivia wilde

Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage; documents related to battle with ex Jason Sudeikis

Wilde ended her seven-year relationship with Sudeikis in late 2020 and soon after began dating Harry Styles.
EMBED <>More Videos

Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage at CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS -- The custody battle between actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis splattered into the public sphere Tuesday when Wilde was served with papers while speaking on stage in front of a packed crowd at a film conference.

The actress and "Booksmart" director was handed an envelope while promoting her new film, "Don't Worry Darling," at CinemaCon, a convention for film exhibitors held annually in Las Vegas.

Photos from the event reveal Wilde looking surprised as she discovered the envelope's contents, which were reportedly court papers filed by ex-fiance Sudeikis over custody of their two children.

Wilde ended her seven-year relationship with the "Ted Lasso" in late 2020 and soon after began dating one of her new film's co-stars, Harry Styles.

SEE ALSO: Psychologist hired by Johnny Depp testifies about Amber Heard's health
EMBED More News Videos

A forensic psychologist testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.



Variety reported that Sudeikis "had no prior knowledge" about where and when those papers would be delivered.

Sources told the magazine he "would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

"Usually this is a type of service that could be accomplished attorney-to-attorney or signed for," Samantha Bley DeJean, a celebrity divorce attorney, told ABC News. "To have such a public display -- if it's a mistake, it's a big one. And if it's on purpose, it's a statement."

CinemaCon did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymovie newsinstagram storiesolivia wildecustody
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OLIVIA WILDE
Olivia Wilde scolds subway riders for not giving up seat
TOP STORIES
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Republicans, Democrats rally supporters as early voting begins
Snake season to begin soon in North Carolina
Trevor Reed back in US 1 day after Russian prisoner swap
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1
Wake Forest Road closed after crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Show More
Big crowd at Complete 540 open house eyes new Holly Springs 'gateway'
NC State students ready for normal as Fauci suggests end to pandemic
Brian Sluss testifies in murder trial
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Fort Bragg Fair returns after two-year hiatus
More TOP STORIES News