Durham hit-and-run suspect identified days after cyclist was injured on Guess Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers identified the man they say ran a red light and hit a cyclist in Durham over the weekend.

Omari Newsome, 33, is a fugitive from the law. Investigators are trying to track him down and arrest him on felony hit and run charges.

The hit and run happened Sunday shortly before noon on Guess Road. That area of the road has a clear path for cyclists and walkers to cross the street and continue on the Ellerbe Creek Trail.

The injured cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition and identity have not been released.

Durham Police Department is also trying to track down the car they believe Newsome was driving at the time. It is a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta. It should have damage to the front right grill and the top right portion of the windshield.

Anyone with information about what happened or where Newsome could be found should call the authorities immediately.
