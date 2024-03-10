1 person displaced after house fire in Harnett County

COATS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was displaced after a house fire Sunday morning in Harnett County.

Just before 1 a.m., Coats Grove Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported house fire on 166 Jay Street in Coats. Coats is south of Raleigh.

They found a single-family home fully involved.

The power line burned off the house, and it was lying in the roadway and yard of the home. Firefighters then could not access one side of the home outside until the power company could shut off the power.

Additional resources were called, including Buies Creek Fire Rescue, Erwin Fire Rescue, Angier Black River Fire Department and Coast Police Department.

Firefighters could contact the resident, who was not home at the time of the fire.

The home is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.