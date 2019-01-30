One person found dead in Raleigh townhome fire

Just confirmed with @raleighpolice that one person died in this fire in ne raleigh. #ABC11 person discovered inside an apartment here. pic.twitter.com/sUIrRplw1r — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 29, 2019

One person was found dead after crews responded to a townhome fire in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.It happened on Avenida Del Sol Drive.That's just off Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road in northeast Raleigh.Raleigh Police identified the dead man as Michael Dale Staton, 54. The Raleigh Fire Department said the cause of death was smoke inhalation.The fire appeared to be out fairly quickly. The extent of damage wasn't immediately known.