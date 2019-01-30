One person found dead in Raleigh townhome fire

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was found dead after crews responded to an apartment fire in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.

By and Joel Brown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person was found dead after crews responded to a townhome fire in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Avenida Del Sol Drive.

That's just off Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road in northeast Raleigh.



Raleigh Police identified the dead man as Michael Dale Staton, 54. The Raleigh Fire Department said the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The fire appeared to be out fairly quickly. The extent of damage wasn't immediately known.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly fireapartment fireRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dangerously cold temperatures hit North Carolina
North Carolina study suggests best ways to protect prison workers
NCDMV to move headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount
Raleigh restaurant offers employment for women coming out of a crisis
NASA sends Durham students' experiment into space
Elementary school on Fort Bragg evacuated due to bomb threat
NC State names next Athletics Director
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Show More
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them at estate sale
From Groundhog Day to Black History Month, things to do this weekend
Watch: Rail crews in Chicago use fire to fix frozen, broken tracks
No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus
More News