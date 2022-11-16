'Times are tough right now': 'Toys for Lil Troops' toy drive now underway in the Triangle

Nearly two dozen Triangle businesses have set up collection bins for the Toys For Lil Troops campaign.

The toys will be wrapped and delivered to the children of deployed troops and military families in need through Operation Toy Drop.

Operation Toy Drop is an event in December when paratroopers drop in with wrapped gifts which are then given to the children.

"Times are tough right now," explained Muranda Dalziel with Toys For Lil Troops. "But, even if you can go to Five Below or another store and spend a couple of dollars on a gift it'll make such a huge impact to these kids. We are asking people to just give from their hearts, stop by a store and donate a toy to one of these wonderful children so that you can make their Christmas a little bit brighter."

Operation toy drop will be held Saturday, December 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raeford Airport hosted by the US Veterans Corps and the All Veteran Group.

Toys For Lil Troops hold the Guinness World Record for the largest toy drive in 24 hours.

Locations collecting items for 'Toys for Lil Troops'