Orange County middle school band teacher arrested on statutory rape charges dating back to 1986

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County middle school band teacher was arrested Friday on charges of statutory rape dating back more than 30 years.

William Pendergrass, 60, faces multiple charges of statutory rape of a person under the age of 16 as well as indecent liberties with a child.

The charges relate to crimes that allegedly took place between July 1986 and July 1987.

Pendergrass was 27 years old at the time. The girl accusing him of statutory rape was 15 years old.

Pendergrass is listed as a band teacher online at Gravelly Hill Middle School's website.

Gravelly Hill Middle School is part of Orange County Schools.

The arrest warrant shows Pendergrass was arrested in Wake County and notes the arresting officer is with Cary Police Department.
