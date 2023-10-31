Man sentenced in 2022 Orange County road rage shooting

It's been one year since the shooting that ended with a bullet lodged in a child's car seat.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man involved in an Orange County road rage shooting has been sentenced in the case.

It's been one year since the shooting that ended with a bullet lodged in child's car seat.

On Monday, Kelly Long pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

A judge sentenced Long to five to seven years in prison.

A father was driving his four-year-old son to trick or treat when the incident happened.

Investigators later found a bullet in the toddler's car seat and the child was grazed by the bullet.