Orange County Schools will vote on COVID-19 vaccine requirement for some students

Orange County Schools considering COVID-19 vaccine requirement

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County School Board will meet Monday night to vote on added health and safety measures for the upcoming school year.

Protesters are expected outside of the county courthouse Monday afternoon ahead of the school board's vote.

The school system has already mandated face coverings for all students and staff members. Now, the school board is considering mandating vaccines for students who choose to participate in athletics, chorus, marching band or theater.

The mandate will be in effect for Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough buildings and businesses.



The district is also considering testing staff members for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status. Staff members may also be required to report their vaccination status to the district.

ABC11 will be at the school board meeting Monday, and we will bring you updates as they become available.
