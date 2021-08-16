Orange County Schools will vote on COVID-19 vaccine requirement for some students

Protesters are expected outside of the county courthouse Monday afternoon ahead of the school board's vote.
The school system has already mandated face coverings for all students and staff members. Now, the school board is considering mandating vaccines for students who choose to participate in athletics, chorus, marching band or theater.
The district is also considering testing staff members for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status. Staff members may also be required to report their vaccination status to the district.
