Orange County to issue mask mandate later this week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County plans to issue a mandate later this week that will require masks indoors, a county official said on Tuesday.The mandate will be in effect for Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough buildings and businesses.Last week, Orange County government reinstituted a mask mandate for visitors and staff inside county buildings, citing the Delta variant.That mandate went into effect Aug. 5 and will remain in place indefinitely.UNC-Chapel Hill has already announced that everyone will be required to wear a mask while indoors on campus. Durham County's mask mandate went into effect on Monday."Facemasks are a common sense, non-economically damaging way of limiting transmission (of COVID-19)," Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said during a news conference. "If we want to keep our economy open, if we want to keep gathering together--as we are able to do now in public settings--we have got to wear facemasks to limit the spread of the virus in Durham County."Durham's mandate does include fully vaccinated individuals.