2 shot, including juvenile, at Orange County park

The shootings happened Saturday night at Fairview Park.

The shootings happened Saturday night at Fairview Park.

The shootings happened Saturday night at Fairview Park.

The shootings happened Saturday night at Fairview Park.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot Saturday night at a park in Orange County.

One of the victims was a juvenile.

It happened about 7 p.m. at Fairview Park on Torain Street.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said at least one white vehicle fled the area.

Deputies said both victims were taken to Duke University Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office Investigator Borland at (919) 245-2915.