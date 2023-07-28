'With a heavy heart.' Orange County Schools superintendent Dr. Monique Felder leaving after 4 years

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Schools Board of Education had a special called meeting on Friday and it appears from a letter to parents and the community at least some of the meeting was about Dr. Monique Felder.

Felder has served as the district's superintendent since 2019 and as of Aug. 2, she will no longer be in the position, her letter stated.

The letter in part states:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share, based on conversations I have had with the Orange County Board of Education that I will no longer serve as your superintendent. My last day will be August 2, 2023."

No exact reason was given for her departure. However, in her goodbye message, Felder outlined all the collaboration and achievements of the district since her tenure as superintendent.

Felder also encouraged the district to continue being inclusive:

"As the district moves into the next chapter, my hope is that the core values that we created together as a learning community will continue to hold true. Most importantly, that we continue to value diversity and put children first. Each and every student in our district deserves to feel welcome, appreciated, valued, seen, and heard for exactly who they are so they can reach their maximum potential. I want those values to shine as a beacon for everyone in Orange County, regardless of their background or beliefs."

