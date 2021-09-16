child abuse

Fayetteville child abuse expert weighs in after gymnasts testify on FBI's Larry Nassar investigation

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville child abuse expert weighs in on Nassar investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. gymnast Simone Biles held back her emotion as she testified before Congress about the FBI's handling of the sexual abuse investigation of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is serving several decades in prison after more than 150 woman and girls said he sexually abused them.

"To be clear I blame Larry Nassar," said Biles. "And I also blame an entire system...that enabled and perpetrated his abuse."

The four star gymnasts who testified included Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman. They criticized the FBI along with USA Gymnastics and Paralympic Committee for not doing enough to stop Nassar when they reported abuse time and time again.

"Unfortunately we know that that doesn't always happen and sadly this was the case here," said Oretha Harris.

Simone Biles, other star gymnasts testify before Congress on FBI's Larry Nassar investigation

Harris is a licensed clinical mental health counselor at The Child Advocacy Center in Fayetteville and says these types of cases are disturbingly too common.

"Especially when we are looking at people in high-profile cases or in positions as coaches or people that we see as notable such as doctors or things like that. People often don't want to think that it is happening," said Harris.

Every day, Harris helps young people who have experienced trauma and abuse as well as those who have had trouble getting help because people do not believe them. Harris says this time of neglect can lead to more trauma for survivors later.

"I do hope that more people will have the courage to come forward and share their stories and to be true and share what has happened to them," said Harris.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillencchild abusesex abuse against childrenlarry nassargymnasticsfayetteville newssexual assaultmental health
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
Apple delays plan to scan iPhones for child sex abuse images
Mother, boyfriend charged after 5-year-old's death in Aberdeen
SPONSORED: Hope Reins serves kids in crisis, given July Triangle NC Cares Award
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
TOP STORIES
Raleigh moves to crack down on Glenwood South rowdiness
Wake EMS sometimes has no ambulances available due to high call volume
Bragg soldier returns from Afghanistan to moldy barracks, his dad says
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Venezuelan man stranded in NC after passport is stolen
NCGOP vows transparency as redistricting process kicks into gear
Show More
LATEST: Record number of COVID patients on ventilator in NC
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Durham woman partners with Walgreens for neighborhood vaccine clinic
Cooper tours monoclonal antibody center after expanding access
Kids participate in vaccine trials as Pfizer efforts FDA authorization
More TOP STORIES News