EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested last week and charged with murdering another man on Christmas Day.
Orlando McNair is accused of killing the boyfriend of the mother of his three children, whom he then took from their home in Pinetops, N.C.
The three boys, Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrell McNair Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy, were brought home safely the next day.
On January 13, Orlando McNair was caught at a house in Conetoe, N.C. The woman who was letting him stay at her home was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.
McNair is in jail under no bond.
Man arrested, charged with Christmas Day murder and kidnapping in Edgecombe County
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News