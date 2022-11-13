'It's buns of fun': Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes a stop in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile made its return to the Triangle Saturday in Raleigh.

ABC11 crews spotted the 27-foot hot dog on wheels on East Millbrook Road.

According to the Weinermobile team, the event will help raise money for the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

"It's buns of fun, our job is to literally make people smile and make their days. The opportunity to be a part of that bunce in a lifetime, so it's really cool that we get to make people smile all the time," Hotdogger Shelby Lewis said.

The Wiener mobile will be in Raleigh until Sunday at the Geek and Grub Market on Clay Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.