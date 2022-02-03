Oscars

Leslie Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce 2022 Oscar nominations next week

The actors will reveal nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Oscars will have a host this year, first since 2018

LOS ANGELES -- Award season is officially upon us! Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will announce the nominations for the 94th Oscars, the Academy announced Thursday.

The "Will & Grace" and "Black-ish" actors will reveal nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories in a two-part live presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 8, starting at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT. You can watch the nominations live on this website or through our streaming apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will have a host at the helm for the first time since 2018.

