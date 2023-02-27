Oscars 2023: Date, host, performers, top nominees and more to know before Hollywood's biggest night

LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night!

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars:

The latest:

On Sunday, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" took home the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, considered one of the most reliable Oscar bellwethers.

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC.

Who's hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018, the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The late-night host said he's just about ready for anything.

"There are only two ways to prepare for the Oscar broadcast. One is to write a ton of jokes," Kimmel said. "And the other is to try and fit into your tuxedo. So I've been writing and starving."

The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel's last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio.

What's nominated for best picture at the 2023 Oscars?

The 10 movies competing for best picture are: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking." Here's a guide to how you can watch them.

Click here for a full list of nominees.

Who's performing?

Following her showstopping Super Bowl performance, superstar Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," during the star-studded awards show.

"Talking Heads" founding member David Byrne, Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu and music trio Son Lux are teaming up to perform "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," producers announced Monday.

Actress and singer Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will also perform the Oscar-nominated song "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman."

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

Who's presenting?

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is yet to announce presenters, but it has said that winners to all categories will be announced live on the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.