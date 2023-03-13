Oscars red carpet: Salma Hayek, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett and more bring their kids | PHOTOS

The Oscars are always a showcase of amazing fashions, and this year was no different. Here are fashion expert Roshumba Williams' picks for best stars of the night.

Halle Bailey, who is set to star in 'The Little Mermaid,' and actor Pedro Pascal brought their siblings.

LOS ANGELES -- For the 2023 Oscars, some stars turned the champagne carpet into a family outing, bringing their kids as their dates for the biggest night in Hollywood.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Angela Bassett brought husband Courtney B. Vance and their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater as she wowed in a regal, purple gown.

Courtney B. Vance, from left, Bronwyn Golden Vance, Angela Bassett, and Slater Josiah Vance arrive at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Colin Farrell, star of "The Banshees of Inisherin," brought his 13-year-old son Henry. The two wore matching tuxes for the evening.

Colin Farrell, left and Henry Tadeusz Farrell arrive at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" star Salma Hayek showed up looking glam alongside her 15-year-old daughter Valentina.

Salma Hayek, left and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jennifer Connelly, who starred in "Top Gun: Maverick," brought son Stellan Bettany, 19, to the awards show.

Stellan Bettany, left, and Jennifer Connelly arrive at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

SEE ALSO: 'Everything Everywhere' dominates at 2023 Oscars, wins best picture

Andie MacDowell's daughter, Rainey Qualley, was her plus one on the Oscars champagne carpet.

Andie MacDowell, left, and Rainey Qualley arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Plus, these stars brought their siblings!

"The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal attended with his sister, Javiera Balmaceda.

Pedro Pascal, left and Javiera Balmaceda arrive at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Halle Bailey, who is set to star in the upcoming live-action film "The Little Mermaid," walked the carpet with her brother, Branson Bailey. The actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana tulle gown.

Halle Bailey, left, and Branson Bailey arrive at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

MORE PHOTOS: 2023 Oscars red carpet fashion