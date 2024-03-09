WATCH LIVE

Los Angeles police plan to boost security for possible protests at the Oscars

Social media posts reportedly suggest at least one group has plans to protest.

ByMichelle Fisher KABC logo
Saturday, March 9, 2024 3:03AM
In anticipation of possible protests during the Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department is already planning ahead, bolstering security to prevent any disruptions.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Police Department is preparing for any possible protests at the Oscars on Sunday, bolstering security to prevent any disruptions.

Social media posts reportedly suggest at least one group has plans to protest. Last month, a group of protesters rallied outside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. during The Grammys as celebrities made their arrivals.

What's LAPD's Oscars security plan?

Police said their goal is to keep all potential demonstrations peaceful.

"The LAPD plans to communicate with demonstrators to uphold their rights while emphasizing the importance of the ceremony's success and public safety," police said.

Anticipating potential blockades near the Dolby Theatre, police said they're prepared to manage such scenarios "effectively, ensuring minimal impact on the event."

Officers are also working closely with event organizers and security agencies, saying they're "implementing comprehensive measures" to ensure "a safe Oscars experience for all."

"LAPD is very clear cut in saying, 'Yes, you can protest, but don't step out in the street, don't disrupt traffic, don't become a safety concern for us as this event will take place with or without you," said law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas.

Oscars street closures

Another part of security involves road closures, in and around the Dolby Theatre. Here's what streets will be closed.

