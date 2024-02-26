WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Oscars presenters include Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, Mahershala Ali, Brendan Fraser

OTRC logo
Monday, February 26, 2024 6:00PM
'Oppenheimer' leads with 13 Oscar nominations, 'Barbie' snags 8
The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

The first slate of presenters for the 2024 Oscars includes a star-studded lineup of actors and actresses.

It was announced Monday that Mahershala Ali, Nicolas, Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya will present at the 96th Academy Awards.

RELATED: See full list of the 2024 Oscar nominations

News of additional talent joining the show will be shared in the coming weeks.

The Oscars may be a coronation for "Oppenheimer," which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, though other films, including "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things" are in the mix.

RELATED: Looking back at some of the most iconic, unexpected moments in Oscars history

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. EST - one hour earlier than usual - and be broadcast live on ABC. A preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST.

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.

Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.

Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.

The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW