16-year-old bitten by shark near Cape Hatteras National Seashore

The teen from Oak Ridge was attacked while jumping over waves on a sandbar near an off-road vehicle ramp, according to a release from Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The ramp is just south of Salvo.
The attack happened around 4 p.m. The teen was taken to Nags Head for treatment and released Thursday night. The boy's family said that the attack happened around 25 feet offshore.
In February, a researcher told ABC11 it's not unusual for lots of sharks to hang out near the North Carolina coast. North Carolina is also a likely place to find giant prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth.