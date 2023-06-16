Outer Banks wild horse breaks neck, dies during mating ritual

A female wild horse in the Outer Banks died during a mating ritual, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

"It was the result of natural wild horse behavior," the wild horse conservancy group said in a social media post.

The mare that died was 12 years old and named Caroline. Her death happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the Carova Beach area near the Virginia state line.

The conservancy group said a stallion was chasing Caroline as part of a typical breeding ritual. During the chase, Caroline fell to the ground and broke her neck.

"Caroline's death should serve as yet another reminder of just how truly wild and dangerous these horses are - especially when hormones are involved," the group said.