DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stacia Smart finished an 1,100 mile bike ride in Durham Friday when she pulled into Duke University Medical Center.
Smart took the challenge in honor of Owen Strong, dubbing her tour down the east coast G'Owen Strong 2021.
Strong lost his battle to glioblastoma and was treated at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.
Smart's ride began at Tufts University near Boston, winding down the east coast along places of significance to Strong.
"There hasn't been a single bike ride that's gone by where I haven't probably cried," she said.
The journey is not only to keep Strong's legacy alive but to raise money for glioblastoma research.
"As of right this moment, we have raised $197,000," Smart said. "Those funds will go directly directly into the hands of the researchers that, in my humble opinion, gave Owen another great year of his life and will continue to give people and their family good quality time together."
Woman rides 1,100 miles, ending at Duke, for glioblastoma research
TOP STORIES
Show More