VIDEO: Owl tangled in fishing line rescued on Neuse River

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 4:08PM
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Park staff in Johnston County rescued an owl stuck in fishing line on the Neuse River.

It happened Friday on the river near Smithfield.

Johnston County Parks and Open Space staff were canoeing on the river working on an upcoming video project when they came across the tangled owl.

Austin Cross, grand coordinator for the parks, jumped out of the canoe and cut the owl free with his pocket knife. He then carefully detangled the owl from the remaining fishing line and gently left the owl on the river bank.

The crew also pinged the location and turned it over to a local owl conservation group to follow up and check on the owl.

