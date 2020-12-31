Business

Papa John's sets aside $2.5M to give bonuses to frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Papa John's employees are getting a holiday bonus.

The pizza chain's frontline workers, 14,000 of them, are being rewarded for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Papa John's allocated $2.5 million for the special year-end bonuses.

The company said its employees' dedication and great customer service were key to the company's success during a difficult time.

The pizza giant said it also hired 30,000 new team members in 2020--many who lost their previous jobs due to the pandemic.
